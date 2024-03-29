Wigan 25-year-old bailed after being accused of strangling a woman
A young Wigan man has appeared in court accused of intentionally strangling a woman.
Jack Cunliffe, 25, of Rose Hill View, Ashton, stood before Manchester and Salford justices charged with deliberately throttling a named female, causing her actual bodily harm and smashing a £150 window on December 16.
He has not entered pleas to the charges yet and the case was sent to be heard next at Bolton Crown Court on April 16 before which he is on conditional bail.