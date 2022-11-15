Jordan Pyke, 28, of Queen Street in Pemberton, had originally denied two counts of strangling Lorraine Molyneux and assaulting her three times.

But after no evidence was offered over three of the charges, he changed his pleas to guilty to one count of strangulation and one of assault on September 16.

Justices said that his offences were aggravated by the fact that he was serving a suspended sentence for another assault at the time

Jailing him for a total of 32 weeks, borough justices said that his offences had been aggravated by the fact that he was serving a suspended sentence for another assault at the time he attacked Ms Molyneux.