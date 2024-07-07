Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A hefty bill has been imposed on a 28-year-old motorist for not telling the police who was at the wheel of his van when an alleged offence was committed.

Benjamin Tootill, 28, of Lily Lane, Bamfurlong, appeared before Manchester magistrates to be sentenced under the single justice procedure (where guilt is assumed if unopposed) for failing to disclose the driver of his Ford Transit when it was involved in an incident on December 15 last year.