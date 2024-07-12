Wigan 37-year-old denies threatening woman with knife and attacking her

By Charles Graham
Published 12th Jul 2024, 15:45 BST
A Wigan man accused of attacking a woman and threatening her with a knife will face trial next year.

Darren Winstanley, 37, of Mottram Drive, Wigan, appeared before borough magistrates to plead not guilty to menacing a named woman with a blade and assaulting her by beating on July 6.

He admitted to possessing cocaine on the same occasion.

The bench adjourned the case until a trial is held at the same court on January 27, before which Winstanley has been released on conditional bail.

