A Wigan man accused of attacking a woman and threatening her with a knife will face trial next year.

Darren Winstanley, 37, of Mottram Drive, Wigan, appeared before borough magistrates to plead not guilty to menacing a named woman with a blade and assaulting her by beating on July 6.

He admitted to possessing cocaine on the same occasion.

The bench adjourned the case until a trial is held at the same court on January 27, before which Winstanley has been released on conditional bail.