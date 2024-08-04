Wigan 38-year-old denies inciting a boy to run away from home
A not guilty plea has been entered by a Wigan borough 38-year-old accused of encouraging a child to run away from home.
Gareth Thomas, of Wordsworth Avenue, Atherton, appeared before local justices to deny a single charge of knowingly inciting a named boy to flee his lawful carer on October 16 last year.
He was released on conditional bail pending his next appearance at the same court on September 4.