Wigan 38-year-old denies inciting a boy to run away from home

By Charles Graham
Published 4th Aug 2024, 12:30 BST
A not guilty plea has been entered by a Wigan borough 38-year-old accused of encouraging a child to run away from home.

Gareth Thomas, of Wordsworth Avenue, Atherton, appeared before local justices to deny a single charge of knowingly inciting a named boy to flee his lawful carer on October 16 last year.

He was released on conditional bail pending his next appearance at the same court on September 4.

