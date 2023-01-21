Mark Vernal, of Dunbarton Green in Beech Hill, had previously appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to sending texts to Anna Taylor and turning up at her workplace between early December 2020 and April 18 2021.

He also admitted to breaching a suspended sentence, which had been handed down for a previous offence, by committing the crime.

Vernal bombarded his victim with text messages, the court heard

When the time came for him to learn his fate, he failed to appear in the dock at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court and so an arrest warrant was issued by the bench.

A further hearing was held which he did attend and was given 18 weeks behind bars.

Vernal was also hit with a restraining order preventing him from having any contact with Ms Taylor until January 11 2025.

He must also pay £207 to victim services and in court costs.

