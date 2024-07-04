Wigan 57-year-old accused of sex assault when he was 14
A Wigan 57-year-old has been accused of sexually assaulting a schoolboy 43 years ago when he himself was only 14.
Mike Carter, of Brocstedes Road, Ashton, appeared before Manchester justices charged with the indecent assault of a child under 14 between January 1 and December 31 1981.
He was released on unconditional bail pending a first appearance before a Manchester Crown Court judge on August 1.
He has yet to enter a plea.