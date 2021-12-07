Wigan 63-year-old to face judge over child sex crime charges

James Williamson, 63, of Trevore Drive, Standish, appeared before borough magistrates to face a total of six charges relating to alleged incidents between May 2018 and May 2020.

One accuses him of sexually assaulting a girl of 13, two more involve getting a girl of 15 to engage in sexual activity of a non-penetrative nature, a further two concern communications of a sexual nature with an under-16 and one count of indecent exposure.

Williamson has yet to enter any pleas and the bench committed the case to Bolton Crown Court where he will make his first appearance before a judge on December 8. Before then he has been released on conditional bail.

Bolton Crown Court