Wigan 64-year-old who tried to make sexual contact with schoolgirl is spared jail

Edmund Coughlin, 64, of Hereford Close, Ashton, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge, having already pleaded guilty to plead guilty to communicating with a girl under the age of 16 and sending a picture of himself to her for his sexual gratification, plus a further charge of making a category C indecent image of a child.

He was given a six-month custodial sentence but it was suspended for two years. Coughlin must complete 40 days of rehabilitation activities and 80 hours of unpaid work, pay costs and a victim services surcharge totalling £553, observe a sexual harm prevention order for seven years and sign on the Sex Offenders' Register for the same period of time.

Bolton Crown Court