Wigan 64-year-old who tried to make sexual contact with schoolgirl is spared jail

A Wigan man who admitted trying to make sexual contact with a schoolgirl has been given a suspended prison sentence.

By Charles Graham
Friday, 8th July 2022, 3:45 pm

Edmund Coughlin, 64, of Hereford Close, Ashton, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge, having already pleaded guilty to plead guilty to communicating with a girl under the age of 16 and sending a picture of himself to her for his sexual gratification, plus a further charge of making a category C indecent image of a child.

Read More

Read More
Third teenager charged with murder of Wigan borough man

He was given a six-month custodial sentence but it was suspended for two years. Coughlin must complete 40 days of rehabilitation activities and 80 hours of unpaid work, pay costs and a victim services surcharge totalling £553, observe a sexual harm prevention order for seven years and sign on the Sex Offenders' Register for the same period of time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Bolton Crown Court

gle charge of threatening criminal damage to police on April 24. He was remanded on unconditional bail until August 22 when a trial will take place.