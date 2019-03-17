Wigan Athletic and Bolton Wanderers speak out after matchday violence at DW Stadium

Football bosses have condemned the match day violence that broke out during Wigan’s game against Bolton Wanderers.



Trouble erupted inside the DW Stadium during Latics 5-2 victory on Saturday, when away supporters clashed with police.

During the incident, which was captured on camera by several supporters, officers could be seen trying to remove a supporter from the stands, before others got involved and escalated the situation into a brawl.

Both sets of fans were also reported to have clashed outside the ground.

Reece Jones, who captured some of the incident on video, said on social media: “Scenes like this should never be seen at a football game. Awful from both parties and I hope this can be used to punish the appropriate people.”

Bosses of both clubs have also condemned the violence.

Fans clash with police at the DW Stadium. Footage by Reece Jones

Darren Royle, Wigan Athletic’s executive chairman said: “It’s not great, and it’s not great for the stewards and the police, and the other spectators who get dragged into it.

“We’re leaving that with the relevant authorities to look into, and I know Bolton have released a statement as well.

“We fully back what they’ve said - no-one wants to see that inside their stadium.”

A spokesman for Bolton Wanderers revealed the club “utterly condemns” the supporters involved in the fighting, and that they were supporting Greater Manchester Police with their investigation.

The force revealed that four people were arrested on the day, three of whom were detained for public order offences while the fourth was arrested for a Section 47 assault.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.