Matthew Burgoyne admitted to disorder at Plymouth Argyle’s Home Park ground last November when he appeared before city magistrates.

The hearing was told that the 23-year-old from Wigan Road, Standish, was involved in a fight in the players' car park before the final whistle and was seen to punch a supporter.

Justices fined Burgoyne £1,102 and ordered him to pay a victim surcharge of £110 plus court costs of £310. He was also told to pay the entire £1,522 amount within 28 days.

Burgoyne's misbehaviour was caught on police bodycams

Burgoyne was also made the subject of a Football Banning Order (FBO) lasting three years which will bar him from "entering Wigan town centre and around the area of Wigan Athletic’s ground on Saturdays and Sundays four hours prior to kick off and six hours on the conclusion of the fixture when Wigan have a home fixture, and on any other weekday from 4pm to 12 midnight when Wigan have a home fixture."

It also prevents him from "attending at or travelling to, any town or city in the United Kingdom on a day that Wigan are playing there" and from "attending at or travelling to, any town or city in the United Kingdom on a day that England are playing there."

Burgoyne’s was one of more than 20 people identified as trouble-makers at the Plymouth match that day on November 27.

Most of the violence broke out inside the ground when Wigan scored a last-minute winner and police, who identified suspects with body-worn cameras,.

Since then three Latics supporters and 17 Plymouth fans have received bans and a further four fans have dealt with by way of out-of-court disposals.