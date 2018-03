A Wigan Athletic player has been charged with driving without due care and attention after a road smash.

Jordan Flores was on loan to Chesterfield when he and the driver of another car were injured in a collision in Eastmoor, Derbyshire, last October.

The scene of the crash

The 22-year-old midfielder, who returned to Latics but moved to AFC Fylde on another loan deal last week, is due to appear at Chesterfield Justice Centre on April 4.

Both he and the other casualty needed hospital treatment.