Wigan bar manager avoids jail after punching student in the face

A Wigan bar manager has been given a suspended jail sentence after punching a university student in the face, dislodging his tooth.

Donna Hendry, of Poolstock Lane, admitted to punching the young medical student after he stopped to ask if she and her girlfriend were okay as they “screamed” at each other in the street.

Wigan and Leigh Courthouse, where the hearing took place

The 41-year-old, who works at The Boulevard in Wigan town centre, admitted that she had been out drinking to celebrate her birthday when the incident happened.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court heard how the victim, who was also out with friends, suffered a concussion and has since been forced to undergo expensive dental procedures.

He told prosecutors that within a “split second” of speaking to the women, he saw Hendry’s elbow move and the next thing he knew, her fist had hit him square in the mouth.

A statement read out in court, said: “I was completely switched off and didn’t feel any pain at first.

“I could feel that a tooth on the bottom row was loose.

“The next memory was that my hands were covered in blood and blood was streaming from my nose.”

Steve Woodman, prosecuting, told magistrates that the victim initially went home to sleep it off, but went straight to the emergency dentist the next day where he was advised to see his dentist for “long-term treatment”.

He also went to hospital where he was diagnosed with a mild concussion and post-concussion syndrome.

Since the attack, the victim has been informed that his tooth has died and he may have to undergo a root canal procedure.

The bench also heard that it has affected his studying, as he had to miss a week of university lectures.

Graham Simpson, defending, implored the bench to keep his client’s previously clean record in mind when passing sentence.

“This was not premeditated,” he said.

“She was angry, she fully accepts that.

“Both she and the complainant had been drinking in separate locations, that always affects people’s judgement.

“I don’t think that there was any attention to cause serious harm.”

Magistrates heard how Henry, having heard how serious the injuries were, handed herself into police and admitted to everything.

Since the proceedings, she has been demoted at her workplace and has not renewed her door staff licence.

She was given a 26-week custody sentence suspended for 12 months.

During that time she will have to complete 30 rehabilitation days and 120 hours of unpaid work.

She was also ordered to pay £750 in compensation to the victim and a total of £200 in costs and a victim surcharge.