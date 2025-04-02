Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The search for a missing South Yorkshire schoolboy has come to Wigan.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Riley, 16, was last seen in Sheffield on the afternoon of Saturday March 29, but a social media post from Wigan and Leigh Police – GMP says that he is now believed to be in the borough here.

He is white, 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build with short, brown hair, and was wearing a tracksuit and Nike trainers.

The post read: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned and want to make sure he is safe and well.”

Anyone with information on Riley’s whereabouts is asked to call police on 0161 856 0364 or 101.