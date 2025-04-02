Wigan becomes focal point in search for Sheffield teen
The search for a missing South Yorkshire schoolboy has come to Wigan.
Riley, 16, was last seen in Sheffield on the afternoon of Saturday March 29, but a social media post from Wigan and Leigh Police – GMP says that he is now believed to be in the borough here.
He is white, 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build with short, brown hair, and was wearing a tracksuit and Nike trainers.
The post read: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned and want to make sure he is safe and well.”
Anyone with information on Riley’s whereabouts is asked to call police on 0161 856 0364 or 101.