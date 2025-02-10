The family of a Wigan-born “true gentleman”, who died after a bike crash, have paid a loving tribute to him.

Anthony Shaw, 59, died following the collision between his carbon fibre racing bike and a black Peugeot 308S DT on Bleara Road in the Lancashire village of Earby on February 5, at around 6pm.

Paying tribute to him, family said: “Tony was an amazing husband/dad/grandad/brother/uncle/friend who was loved by all those around him and could always be counted on to make people laugh.

“He was a very keen cyclist and loved to take part in cycling challenges. He loved to travel with his wife they have travelled round the world together loving, learning and laughing as well as sharing wonderful experiences and joy with his four grandchildren whenever possible.

“Following his engineering background and his many years working at Rolls-Royce and Pendle Training. Tony was always mending, fixing or building his next project and was always there for wider family and friends to lend a hand or share his knowledge and expertise. All those that worked and spent time with him expressed how he was a true gentlemen.

"Tony, who was born and grew up in Wigan and moved to the Pendle area when he met his wife, has tragically been taken from us just a few months from his 60th birthday. His family are truly devastated, and he will be greatly missed.”

Lancashire Police say that following the collision, three people – two men, aged 34 and 35, and a 16-year-old girl – were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

They have since been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

A fourth person, a 29-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with minor injuries, and has since been discharged.

She has since been interviewed by officers in relation to the investigation.

Sgt Phil Baxendale, of our Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “My thoughts remain with Tony’s family at this devastating time.

“I am continuing to appeal for information or footage that could assist our ongoing enquiries. If you do have any information, no matter how insignificant, or if you have footage of the Bleara Road area, please get in touch.”

Ring police on 101 quoting log 1089 of February 5, or email [email protected]