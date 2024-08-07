Wigan borough 46-year-old accused of deliberately strangling woman

By Charles Graham
Published 7th Aug 2024, 12:30 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Wigan borough 46-year-old has been accused of deliberately throttling a woman.

Cash Atherton, of Turner Street, Leigh, stood before local magistrates charged with the intentional strangulation of a named woman in July on July 31 and also to the common assault of a man at the same place a day earlier.

The bench adjourned the case until September 6 when it goes before a Bolton Crown Court judge.

Conditional bail was granted until then.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice