Wigan borough 46-year-old accused of deliberately strangling woman
A Wigan borough 46-year-old has been accused of deliberately throttling a woman.
Cash Atherton, of Turner Street, Leigh, stood before local magistrates charged with the intentional strangulation of a named woman in July on July 31 and also to the common assault of a man at the same place a day earlier.
The bench adjourned the case until September 6 when it goes before a Bolton Crown Court judge.
Conditional bail was granted until then.