Wigan borough duo charged with intent to supply cocaine, ecstasy and cannabis

Two Atherton men are facing drug peddling charge.

By Court Reporter
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 2:23 pm
Mark Brickley, 35, of Tarleton Avenue, and 24-year-old Benjamin Southern, of Gloucester Street, stood before Wigan justices to deny possessing cocaine, ecstasy and cannabis with intent to supply on April 4 2019.

They were bailed to appear before a Bolton judge on June 9.

A hearing will take place at Bolton Crown Court