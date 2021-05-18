Wigan borough duo charged with intent to supply cocaine, ecstasy and cannabis
Two Atherton men are facing drug peddling charge.
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 2:23 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 2:26 pm
Mark Brickley, 35, of Tarleton Avenue, and 24-year-old Benjamin Southern, of Gloucester Street, stood before Wigan justices to deny possessing cocaine, ecstasy and cannabis with intent to supply on April 4 2019.
They were bailed to appear before a Bolton judge on June 9.
