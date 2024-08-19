Wigan borough man accused of assaulting and strangling woman
A man will stand trial accused of assaulting a woman and strangling her.
Christopher Nibloe, 40, of Avondale Drive, Tyldesley, is charged with strangling the woman and assaulting her, causing actual bodily harm, on May 12.
He faces a further charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm between August 10 and 12, plus common assault on August 10 and criminal damage to her furniture and cutlery on May 12.
Nibloe was remanded in custody by Manchester magistrates until a hearing at Minshull Street Crown Court on September 18.