Wigan borough man accused of assaulting woman twice and damaging her crockery
A borough man has pleaded not guilty to assaulting a woman twice in 12 days.
James Ward, 52, of Kilburn Close, Leigh, faces two charges of assault by beating, which are alleged to have taken place on July 1 and 12.
He also denies criminal damage to crockery belonging to the same woman on the second date.
A trial has been scheduled for January 30 at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court and he was remanded on conditional bail until then.