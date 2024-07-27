Wigan borough man accused of assaulting woman twice and damaging her crockery

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 27th Jul 2024, 04:55 BST
A borough man has pleaded not guilty to assaulting a woman twice in 12 days.

James Ward, 52, of Kilburn Close, Leigh, faces two charges of assault by beating, which are alleged to have taken place on July 1 and 12.

He also denies criminal damage to crockery belonging to the same woman on the second date.

A trial has been scheduled for January 30 at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court and he was remanded on conditional bail until then.