Wigan borough man accused of assaulting woman twice and damaging her crockery

A borough man has pleaded not guilty to assaulting a woman twice in 12 days.

James Ward, 52, of Kilburn Close, Leigh, faces two charges of assault by beating, which are alleged to have taken place on July 1 and 12.

He also denies criminal damage to crockery belonging to the same woman on the second date.

