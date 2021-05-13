Wigan borough man accused of sending sexual messages to schoolgirls
A man has been accused of sending sexual messages to two schoolgirls.
Thursday, 13th May 2021, 11:01 am
Brian Fellows, 32, of York Street, Leigh, appeared before Wigan justices charged with attempting to communicate with two named under-16s with the intention of obtaining sexual gratification.
He was remanded in custody until a first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on June 7.
He has yet to enter a plea.
