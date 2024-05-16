Wigan borough man among 19 due in court after operation to tackle drug dealing at Piccadilly Gardens in Manchester

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Wigan borough man is among 19 people charged with 36 drugs offences after a major undercover operation run by police in Manchester’s Piccadilly Gardens.

For the past six months, Greater Manchester Police has been running Operation Vulcan, with support from specialist officers from the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit.

It has involved undercover police officers, alongside high visibility patrols, in a huge operation to tackle the supply of drugs in Piccadilly Gardens.

On Monday, almost 300 officers from across the force executed 23 warrants at addresses across Greater Manchester.

Police have been working to tackle the supply of drugs in Manchester city centre

In total, 22 men and two women, aged 18 to 45, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Police reported they had seized almost £10,000 in cash, hundreds of snap bags of drugs and several mobile phones and SIM cards.

Now, 19 people have been charged with 36 drug offences, including conspiracy to supply class A drugs and possession with intent to supply.

They have been remanded into custody to appear at Manchester Magistrates’ Court today.

Det Sgt Matt Donnelly said: “We are determined to work with our partners across the city centre to tackle drug-related crime, disrupt the criminal networks behind it and ensure the vulnerable people affected receive the very best care and support from specialist support services."

Ahmed Benny-Bah, 29, of Heddies Court, Leigh, has been charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, possession of class A and B drugs.

Charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine were Ashley James Connors, 20, of Dean Street, Manchester; Diane Stone, 56, of Fairlawn Close, Manchester; Ibrahem Ibrahem, 22, of Fairbourne Road, Manchester; Mohammed Omar, 23, of Greengate, Salford; Julius Cole, 20, of Marlington Drive, Manchester.

Darren Lee Scholes, 44, of Whitworth Street, has been charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine.

Sait Jobe, 33, of Hemmons Road, Manchester; Dean Graham, 42, of Hartwell Close, Manchester; Dougie Joyce, 23, of Reabrook Avenue, Manchester; Martin Joyce, 24, of Kenchester Avenue, Manchester; and a 16-year-old boy have been charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine.

Sanni Younouss, 22, of Platt Lane, Manchester; Ryan Chadwick, 28, of Brookcroft Road, Wythenshawe; and Kendal Smith, 26, of Brookcroft Road, Wythenshawe, have been charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine and possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

Abdoulie Conteh, 27, of Hall Street, Swinton, has been charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and possession of an offensive weapon, while Thomas Hulme, 18, of no fixed address, was charged with conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

Justin Shaw, 22, of Richmond Grove East, Manchester, and a 17-year-old have been charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Three men were bailed pending further inquiries by the police.