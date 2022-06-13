Wigan borough man arrested after punch outside nightclub leaves man in critical condition

Emergency services were called just before 4.30am on Sunday to a report that a man had been punched outside Glow nightclub, in Lancaster, causing him to fall and hit his head on the ground.

The man, in his 20s, was part of a group that had been inside the club earlier but had been ejected.

Police are investigating

He is currently in a critical condition in hospital.

A 31-year-old man from Leigh has been arrested on suspicion of section 18 assault and bailed pending further inquiries.

Detectives are investigating the full circumstances and they are especially keen to speak to a woman they believe interacted with one or more of the group of men inside the club earlier in the evening.

Det Insp Dylan Hrynkow, of Lancaster CID, said: “This incident has left a young man very poorly in hospital and my thoughts are with his family at this time. They are being supported by specially trained officers.

“I would appeal to anyone with information to come forward and speak to us. I am particularly keen to speak to a woman who we understand had some interaction with at least one of the group inside the club which she reported to the management. She may be able to help our investigation and I’d be grateful if she could come forward if she sees this appeal.”