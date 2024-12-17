Wigan borough man charged with burglary and fraud

By Sian Jones
Published 17th Dec 2024, 12:30 BST

A Wigan borough man will appear in court facing charges of fraud and burglary.

Tony Lock, 49, of Youd Street in Leigh has been charged with one count of burglary, one count of attempted burglary and seven counts of fraud.

The charges relate to offences that took place in Glazebury and Westhoughton were fraudulent purchases were made with stolen bank cards.

Lock was remanded in custody to appear for his next court appearance at Bolton Crown Court on January 15.

