Wigan borough man charged with manslaughter after altercation outside nightclub

Emergency services were called after an altercation outside Glow nightclub, on Dalton Square in Lancaster, shortly before 4.30am on Sunday, June 12.

Joshua Hughes, 22, had been punched during the incident, causing him to fall and hit his head on the ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joshua Hughes died on June 16

He was part of a group who had been inside the club earlier but had been ejected.

He was taken to hospital in a critical condition but Mr Hughes, who lived in Morecambe, died on the morning of June 16.

A 32-year-old man from Leigh was arrested on suspicion of section 18 assault and bailed pending further inquiries.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Lancashire Police have now charged Sean Orrell, 32, from Leigh, with manslaughter.