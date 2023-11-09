Wigan borough man cleared of child sex offence after three-year wait for trial
A jury has found a Wigan borough man not guilty of a child sex offence.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Grosu Petrica had always denied committing the crime – of deliberately engaging in sexual activity in front of a six-year-old girl for his own gratification – but had to wait three years for a trial.
When it took place at Bolton Crown Court this week it took the jury three hours to return a unanimous not guilty verdict.
The 59-year-old of Prospect Street, Tyldesley, was told he was free to go.