Wigan borough man cleared of child sex offence after three-year wait for trial

A jury has found a Wigan borough man not guilty of a child sex offence.
By Charles Graham
Published 9th Nov 2023, 15:45 GMT
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 16:04 GMT
Grosu Petrica had always denied committing the crime – of deliberately engaging in sexual activity in front of a six-year-old girl for his own gratification – but had to wait three years for a trial.

When it took place at Bolton Crown Court this week it took the jury three hours to return a unanimous not guilty verdict.

Bolton Crown Court where a jury found Grosu Petrica not guilty of a child sex offenceBolton Crown Court where a jury found Grosu Petrica not guilty of a child sex offence
The 59-year-old of Prospect Street, Tyldesley, was told he was free to go.

The assault was alleged to have taken place in October 2020 and he made his first court appearance the following May. Since then court backlogs had held up proceedings until this week.