Grosu Petrica had always denied committing the crime – of deliberately engaging in sexual activity in front of a six-year-old girl for his own gratification – but had to wait three years for a trial.

When it took place at Bolton Crown Court this week it took the jury three hours to return a unanimous not guilty verdict.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Bolton Crown Court where a jury found Grosu Petrica not guilty of a child sex offence

The 59-year-old of Prospect Street, Tyldesley, was told he was free to go.