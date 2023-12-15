Wigan borough man cleared of rape says he 'wouldn't wish the last four years on my worst enemy'
Lewis Hardcastle, of Oak Tree Close, Atherton, along with Willem Tomlinson, of Honeysuckle Court, Accrington, stood trial at Bolton Crown Court having denied four counts of assault by penetration.
Both had also pleaded not guilty to causing a named woman actual bodily harm on the same day - September 18, 2019 - Hardcastle twice having alleged to have done so.
And after a two-week trial, the jury returned not guilty verdicts on all the charges and the judge told the 25-year-olds that they were both free to go.
After the hearing Mr Hardcastle said: “ Although my name has been cleared, my life has still been ruined for the past four years wondering ‘what if’ and ‘I will never get that time back?’