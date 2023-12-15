News you can trust since 1853
Wigan borough man cleared of rape says he 'wouldn't wish the last four years on my worst enemy'

A Wigan borough man who has walked free from court after a jury cleared him of sex and violence charges says the last four years of his life have been ruined by the allegations.
By Charles Graham
Published 15th Dec 2023, 12:30 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 15:09 GMT
Lewis Hardcastle, of Oak Tree Close, Atherton, along with Willem Tomlinson, of Honeysuckle Court, Accrington, stood trial at Bolton Crown Court having denied four counts of assault by penetration.

Both had also pleaded not guilty to causing a named woman actual bodily harm on the same day - September 18, 2019 - Hardcastle twice having alleged to have done so.

And after a two-week trial, the jury returned not guilty verdicts on all the charges and the judge told the 25-year-olds that they were both free to go.

After the hearing Mr Hardcastle said: “ Although my name has been cleared, my life has still been ruined for the past four years wondering ‘what if’ and ‘I will never get that time back?’

"My name was published in a paper before my innocence was proven and this too added to the heartache.

"The whole experience has been horrible and I would never wish this on my worst enemy.”