Wigan borough man in the dock after being charged with publishing obscene article

A Wigan borough man has appeared in court accused of publishing an obscene article.

Craig Greenhalgh, 36, of Kentmere Drive in Tyldesley, is alleged to have published an online chat about child sexual abuse on April 28, contrary to the Obscene Publications Act 1959.

He did not enter a plea to the charge when he appeared before Bolton justices.

