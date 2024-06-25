Wigan borough man in the dock charged with common assault of police officer
A trial date has been set for a borough man accused of attacking a police officer.
Lee Liptrot, 37, of Henrietta Street, Leigh, has pleaded not guilty to the common assault of an emergency worker on August 28.
He will stand trial at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on July 22 and was remanded on unconditional bail.