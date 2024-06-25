Wigan borough man in the dock charged with common assault of police officer

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 25th Jun 2024, 04:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A trial date has been set for a borough man accused of attacking a police officer.

Lee Liptrot, 37, of Henrietta Street, Leigh, has pleaded not guilty to the common assault of an emergency worker on August 28.

He will stand trial at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on July 22 and was remanded on unconditional bail.