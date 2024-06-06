Wigan borough man in the dock charged with strangling woman and twice assaulting her

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has appeared in court accused of strangling a woman, assaulting her and damaging several of her belongings.

Phillip Ashton, 31, of South Avenue, Leigh, is charged with intentionally strangling the woman and twice assaulting her by beating her on May 30.

He is also charged with criminal damage to a coffee table, a door, a CCTV camera, a heating meter, shelves and an alarm.

