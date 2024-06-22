Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Wigan borough man has admitted harassing two people after shouting "burn it" at his neighbour and abusing a man with a disability.

Christopher Whalley, 36, of Dorset Avenue, Tyldesley, has pleaded guilty to two counts of harassing his neighbour and putting her in fear of violence.

These offences happened between January 23 and December 1 last year and between March 31 and April 27 this year.

His behaviour included swearing and making threats, shouting "burn it" and "they die, they die" on multiple occasions and putting lighters on her doorstep.

Bolton Combined Court Centre

He also pleaded guilty to attempted arson, after trying to set fire to her door on April 1.

Furthermore, Whalley admitted harassing a man and putting him in fear of violence between January 23 and December 1 last year, when he made threats, shouted, swore and abused him due to a disability.

He also admitted criminal damage to a police cell in Wigan on April 20 and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour, likely to cause alarm or distress, on April 26.

Manchester magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where Whalley will be sentenced on July 17.