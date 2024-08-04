A Wigan borough man who possessed offensive weapons has been given a suspended prison term while a trial date has been set for a woman who denies the same charges.

Rebecca Armstrong, 31, of Chaucer Grove, Atherton, appeared before local magistrates, having already denied having a knuckle-duster, flick knife and extendable baton at her home address on December 5 last year.

She was remanded on unconditional bail until her trial takes place at the Wigan courts on July 1 next year.

A knuckle duster similar to the one found at Troy Vickers's home

Her co-accused, Troy Vickers, 35 and of the same address, had previously admitted to having the weapons.

He was given a 16-week custodial term but it was suspended for 12 months.

He must complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities and all the weapons have been forfeited for destruction.