Wigan borough man with weapons stash narrowly avoids jail term
A Wigan borough man who possessed offensive weapons has been given a suspended prison term while a trial date has been set for a woman who denies the same charges.
Rebecca Armstrong, 31, of Chaucer Grove, Atherton, appeared before local magistrates, having already denied having a knuckle-duster, flick knife and extendable baton at her home address on December 5 last year.
She was remanded on unconditional bail until her trial takes place at the Wigan courts on July 1 next year.