Neil Harrison gave a reading of 112 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath when tested by police at the wheel of a Kia Sportage in Leigh on July 21 Picture posed by model

A 60-year-old motorist who was more than three times the legal drink-drive limit when stopped by police will learn his fate next month.

Neil Harrison, of Mill Lane in Leigh, appeared before Manchester justices to plead guilty to giving a reading of 112 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath when tested by police at the wheel of a Kia Sportage in Leigh on July 21.

The limit is 35 microgrammes.

Sentencing will take place on September 4 before which an interim driving ban has been imposed on Harrison.