Wigan borough pensioner cleared of child sex offences
A Wigan borough pensioner has walked free from court after a jury cleared him of sex offences involving an school pupil more than a decade ago.
Thomas Litherland, 71, of Chelford Drive, Tyldesley, had been charged with sexually abusing the girl - who was aged between four and seven at the time the crimes had been alleged to have happened between March 2010 and June 2012 - and of forcing her to perform two lewd acts.
But following a trial at Bolton Crown Court, Mr Litherland was found not guilty of all three charges within two hours of the jury’s being sent out.
The judge informed him that he was free to go.
He had had the allegations hanging over him since being charged 13 months ago and making his first appearance before Wigan magistrates.
