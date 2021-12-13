Wigan borough pensioner cleared of child sex offences

Thomas Litherland, 71, of Chelford Drive, Tyldesley, had been charged with sexually abusing the girl - who was aged between four and seven at the time the crimes had been alleged to have happened between March 2010 and June 2012 - and of forcing her to perform two lewd acts.

But following a trial at Bolton Crown Court, Mr Litherland was found not guilty of all three charges within two hours of the jury’s being sent out.

The judge informed him that he was free to go.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bolton Crown Court

He had had the allegations hanging over him since being charged 13 months ago and making his first appearance before Wigan magistrates.