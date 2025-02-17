Wigan borough police find motorbike linked to a previous incident
Officers were on patrol in Atherton and Tyldesley over the weekend when they made a routine stop and examined the vehicle under a UV light.
A police spokesman said: “The bike glowed green; we have been able to link this bike forensically to an incident from eight months ago where it failed to stop for police and was sprayed with Smart Tag.
“The driver has been reported and the bike seized.”
SmartTag is a traceable forensic spray which allows police officers to “tag” an offender and their motorbike with a water-based marking solution.
It has a unique forensic code relating to the pressurised cannister it was sprayed from, which helps to link a suspect and vehicle to the scene of an offence.
When a UV light is used to scan clothing and bikes, it highlights the solution to show they have been tagged.