Police found a motorbike stopped during a routine patrol was forensically linked to an incident eight months ago.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were on patrol in Atherton and Tyldesley over the weekend when they made a routine stop and examined the vehicle under a UV light.

A police spokesman said: “The bike glowed green; we have been able to link this bike forensically to an incident from eight months ago where it failed to stop for police and was sprayed with Smart Tag.

“The driver has been reported and the bike seized.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police carried out a routine stop

SmartTag is a traceable forensic spray which allows police officers to “tag” an offender and their motorbike with a water-based marking solution.

It has a unique forensic code relating to the pressurised cannister it was sprayed from, which helps to link a suspect and vehicle to the scene of an offence.

When a UV light is used to scan clothing and bikes, it highlights the solution to show they have been tagged.