Wigan borough police highlight 'devastating' impact of hate crime during awareness week

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 6th Feb 2025, 08:15 BST
Police officers across the borough have been delivering educational talks as part of Hate Crime Awareness Week.

All of Wigan and Leigh's neighbourhood policing teams have visiting a range of public buildings and community centres.

On Monday, community support officers from the Wigan town centre team spoke to a group of public servant students at Wigan Library.

A police spokesman said: “Educational inputs like these highlight the devastating effect hate crime can have not only on the individual, but community as a whole. Tacking such crime is something the team is extremely passionate about.

Community support officers with some of the students who attended their talk at Wigan Libraryplaceholder image
"Such inputs and presentations will continue throughout the borough during the week.”

Hate crimes are described as being acts of violence or hostility directed at people because of who they are or who someone thinks they are.

Examples include people being targeted because of the colour of their skin, their beliefs and who they love.

Find out more at www.letsendhatecrime.com.

