Police have issued warnings over the use of off-road bikes

GMP Leigh have received reports of several dangerous incidents involving off-road bikes.

This includes, one bike nearly colliding with a jogger at Bickershaw Country Park, another having a three-year-old on the bike, as well as a rider losing control on Leigh Road, with the vehicle bursting into flames.

Using CCTV footage, descriptions and photographs, the authorities are successfully managing to identify those who are responsible.

Officers are also continuing to patrol some repeat locations, including Marsh Playing Fields and the fields behind Lawson Avenue in Atherleigh, with the bikes proving to be a nuisance to residents.

Riders have been warned they will receive a visit from officers and a formal warning under the Police Reform Act, with any further anti-social behaviour of that type leading to the bike being seized and most likely crushed.

Police have already taken action against two individuals who were identified in relation to the issues behind Lawson Avenue.

GMP Leigh are also increasing patrols on the Leeds Liverpool Canal, following concerns from the community about drug-dealing and people feeling unsafe.