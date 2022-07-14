Wigan borough police officer accused of sending indecent image of child to GMP colleague

PCs Cameron Barker, 27, and James Williams, 39, both with Greater Manchester Police (GMP), denied wrongdoing when they appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Barker, of Shelley Grove, Droylsden, Tameside, pleaded not guilty to making an indecent photograph of a child on March 23, 2019.

Both police officers have been suspended

Williams, of Primrose Street, Tyldesley, pleaded not guilty to distributing an indecent photograph of a child on the same date.

Williams is accused of sending a category C image to Barker.

Both of the defendants were remanded on unconditional bail ahead of their trial, which will take place at the same court on Tuesday, November 22.