Wigan borough police officer accused of sending indecent image of child to GMP colleague

PCs Cameron Barker, 27, and James Williams, 39, both with Greater Manchester Police (GMP), denied wrongdoing when they appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.
Read More
Barker, of Shelley Grove, Droylsden, Tameside, pleaded not guilty to making an indecent photograph of a child on March 23, 2019.
Williams, of Primrose Street, Tyldesley, pleaded not guilty to distributing an indecent photograph of a child on the same date.
Williams is accused of sending a category C image to Barker.
Both of the defendants were remanded on unconditional bail ahead of their trial, which will take place at the same court on Tuesday, November 22.
Following their charges, the force said the two officers have been suspended by its professional standards branch pending the outcome of criminal proceedings and any subsequent misconduct hearing.