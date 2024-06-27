Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two police officers have been recognised for their quick-thinking which helped to save a man’s life after he was seriously injured during a fight involving a machete.

PCs Ellen Fazackerley and Rebecca Hamer, who are based in Leigh, were called to reports of people fighting in January.

PC Hamer, who arrived first, found two seriously injured men inside a house with a smashed window and bloodied walls, furniture and floor.

PCs Ellen Fazackerley and Rebecca Hamer received internal police awards for their efforts

PCs Ellen Fazackerley and Rebecca Hamer received internal police awards for their efforts

She said: “Initially when I arrived at the scene, the street was quiet with no-one around and something didn’t seem right. I then saw a man from a distance slightly lift his arm and so I went over to him. This is where I saw the windows had been smashed and there were three men there, one of whom had been injured.

“The men told me the offenders had left the scene and I raised a call for an ambulance due to the bleeding coming from the injured man’s hand. I then asked who else was in the address, which is when I was told a friend of theirs was in a ‘bad way’ in the living room.

“There was blood all over the floor, walls and furniture. The second injured man was on the couch and had a wound to his leg and a slash wound down his chest – he had heavy blood loss and required urgent medical attention.”

PC Fazackerley said: “When I arrived, I immediately got the first aid kit out of my car and one out of the other officer’s car due to there being more than one causality.

“I went into a house where there was a male losing blood from his leg wound covered by his jacket. I took a pressure bandage out of the first aid kit and applied it, as I didn’t want to risk the flow of blood getting worse.

“I applied pressure to the wound as it was still bleeding through the jacket, but this wasn’t enough, so that’s where I made the decision to apply the tourniquet. It was my first time doing this out in the field, but I felt confident doing it due to the good first aid training we get.”

The life-saving actions of both officers have now been recognised with an internal award from Greater Manchester Police.

Supt Danny O’Neil said: “After speaking with the air ambulance doctor, the actions of Rebecca and Ellen saved a life at this incident and it is right they’ve been recognised for their tenacity, courage and decision-making.

“The scene was chaotic and they were presented with a male with a significant injury from a machete strike. Both of them switched on and provided first aid to the casualty.

“The officers are a credit to the Wigan district and policing as whole for their actions.

“The officers had no idea what they going to encounter on their arrival. They acted with bravery and without fear – demonstrating the very best of what response policing is.”

He added: “My response officers demonstrate the highest levels of commitment and bravery day in, day out, going to help people in their time of need.