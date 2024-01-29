Wigan borough police seize off-road bike following patrols due to anti-social issues
Police cracking down on anti-social behaviour have seized an off-road motorbike reported to have been used illegally.
After speaking to members of the public, Leigh Neighbourhood Officers have recently been conducting patrols around the former Bickershaw Colliery area, with the particular aim of curbing the use of off-road vehicles.
And on January 28 a scrambler bike was seized.
A spokesperson for GMP Leigh Atherton and Hindley said: “GMP takes a zero tolerance to this type of anti-social behaviour under Section 59 of the Police Reform Act 2002.”