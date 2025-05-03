Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have appealed for the owner of jars containing what appears to be drugs to come forward in a tongue-in-cheek post on social media.

The post on Wigan and Leigh police’s Facebook page said: “If the owner of these lovely Mason jars would like to pop into Leigh police station, then your friendly response or neighbourhood officers will be happy to have a chat with you.

"Your wallet is also in the bag, you may need that. The bag for life is of good quality too, if you'd like that back? Please also have the receipt available to prove ownership.”