Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A shop has been banned from selling vapes, cigarette papers, and tobacco products for 12 months following rigorous enforcement action by Wigan Council’s Trading Standards team.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ban was imposed after the premises owner was convicted of selling vapes to children on three separate occasions at Best In Best on Railway Road in Leigh.

Coun Dane Anderton, portfolio holder for police, crime, and civil contingencies, said: “Selling vapes and other tobacco products to children places them at significant risk of harm and is unacceptable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best-In Best on Railway Road which was caught selling vapes to youngsters

"Our Trading Standards team will always take the strongest action possible against those who openly break the law, and we will continue to target shops who we suspect are selling to children.

"Intelligence from residents has been crucial to our enforcement success, enabling officers to take swift and effective action against offenders.

"Resident intelligence is vital in tackling these issues, and I encourage everyone to report any concerns to us.”

The Restricted Premises Order (RPO) – which prohibits the sale of any tobacco, cigarette papers or vapes for a period of one year – is the first RPO to be implemented by Wigan’s Trading Standards team under the Children and Young Persons Act 1933.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the past the council has been known to send in minors under-cover to make test purchases from shops, not just for vapes but also tobacco and other goods where purchases are restricted to adults.

Anyone wishing to report illegal tobacco and vapes or underage sales to Trading Standards can do so in confidence by calling 0808 223133 or emailing [email protected]