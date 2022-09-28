Diyar Mohammedi, of Shop and Go on Railway Road, faces six charges of having hundreds of packets of illegal tobacco masquerading as popular brands such as Amber Leaf, Lambert and Butler, Sovereign, Richmond and Dunhill on February 9.

The business itself faces the same six charges which were brought under the Trademark Act and the Tobacco and Related Products Regulations 2016.

Wigan Magistrates' Court

Mohammedi nor the business has yet to enter a plea.,