A takeaway boss has appealed for an end to a “hate campaign” against his business.

The owner of Pizza Top in Tyldesley town centre says the shop has been pelted with eggs, abusers have shouted obscenities from their cars as they drive past and people have posted toxic comments on a number of Facebook sites.

Ali Fazli, 36, believes the problems began because the shop did not initially put up a Union flag to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day, like other businesses along Elliott Street.

Coun James Fish on Elliott Street, Tyldesley

Ali, who has reported the problems to police, says this was a result of a misunderstanding.

He said: “They came into my shop and spoke to a member of staff, who did not understand the significance of the request, and he refused permission to put up the flag.

“The people concerned did not speak to me and I knew nothing about it. The next thing I knew was one of the girls who works in the shop told me about the flak we were getting all over Facebook. It was going viral.

“Once I found out about it, we put up a flag. I have huge respect for the UK and would always have agreed to have the flag put up, if I had known about it.

The Union flag is now flying at Pizza Top

“All I can ask is that people understand this and stop subjecting us to this abuse.”

Independent councillor James Fish said: “Ahead of the VE celebrations, I took the initiative to install a number of Union flags along Tyldesley’s high street.

“They were installed purely to honour this historic occasion and to bring the community together. They were not intended for any political purpose or to cause division within the community.

“I am aware that there have been comments regarding a nearby business that did not have a flag installed. The absence of a flag at that location was due to a misunderstanding by the business about why the flags were being installed.

“I would like to respectfully ask that the ongoing negative comments and hate campaign directed towards this particular business cease. People should be aware that there is currently an active police investigation into the posts aimed at the business.

“As a result, I am unable to make any further comments regarding this matter at this time.”