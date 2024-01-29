Wigan borough teen accused of kidnap, false imprisonment, assault and blackmail
A Wigan borough teenager has been accused of assault, blackmail, kidnap and false imprisonment.
The 16-year-old from Tyldesley, who cannot be identified, appeared before the town's magistrates to plead not guilty to charges of actual bodily harm, abduction and illegally detaining a named male on August 18 last year and also blackmail of a named woman on the same date.
Because of the seriousness of the charges, the bench sent the case to Bolton Crown Court where the boy will make his first appearance on February 29.