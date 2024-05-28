Wigan borough teen who admits false imprisonment waits to find out his punishment
A Wigan borough teenager has pleaded guilty to false imprisonment.
The 17-year-old boy from Tyldesley, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had denied the charge and was due to stand trial at Bolton Crown Court on Friday, but changed his plea to guilty.
He will be sentenced at the same court on Monday, July 1.