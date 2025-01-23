Wigan borough woman to be sentenced for four public order offences

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A borough woman has confessed to committing several public order offences on the same day.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tracy Ottewell, 60, of Fletcher Avenue, Atherton, pleaded guilty to three counts of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour on July 20.

She also admitted causing criminal damage to a garden gate that day and a further charge of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour, which related to an incident on July 13.

Ottewell was remanded on conditional bail and will be sentenced by Wigan magistrates on March 7.