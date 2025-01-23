Wigan borough woman to be sentenced for four public order offences
A borough woman has confessed to committing several public order offences on the same day.
Tracy Ottewell, 60, of Fletcher Avenue, Atherton, pleaded guilty to three counts of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour on July 20.
She also admitted causing criminal damage to a garden gate that day and a further charge of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour, which related to an incident on July 13.
Ottewell was remanded on conditional bail and will be sentenced by Wigan magistrates on March 7.