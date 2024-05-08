Wigan boy admits to having hundreds of indecent child pictures when only 13 himself
A Wigan schoolboy has admitted to possessing hundreds of indecent images of children when he was as young as 13 himself.
The now 15-year-old appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to having 514 sexual pictures of youngsters which fall into the most serious legal category of abuse: A.
He further admitted possessing 254 category B images and 113 category C; while also distributing nine category A, three category B and one category C pictures between July and December 2022 during which time he was 13 and 14 years old.
Sentencing was adjourned until June 27 before which time the teenager has been released on unconditional bail.