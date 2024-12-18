Wigan Council is exploring its options to crack down on nuisance car-cruising and is asking for feedback on proposals.

As part of the borough’s Community Safety Partnership, a public space protection order (PSPO) is being considered.

A consultation is now underway with residents encouraged to have their say before the deadline next month.

Pop-up car cruising events can attract drivers who are a dangerous menace to other road users

Car-cruising refers to drivers performing dangerous manoeuvres or stunts, driving in convoy or gathering on public roads, car parks or open land.

A PSPO gives authorities increased powers to tackle nuisance or criminal behaviour that is having a detrimental impact on residents’ lives.

Coun Dane Anderton, cabinet portfolio holder for police, crime and civil contingencies, said: “Unfortunately, in recent years we have seen rising numbers of reports regarding unauthorised car-cruising incidents at various locations across our borough, such as retail parks and Westwood Way.

“This proposal is not intended to impact organised events, such as classic car meet-ups, but rather the ‘pop up’ events that often attract reckless driving and anti-social behaviour.

“Not only can car-cruising be dangerous and cause excessive noise for residents, it can also be draining on public services. We would like to encourage as many people as possible to take part in this consultation to ensure we get this right.

“We know that PSPOs can be an effective tool in combatting anti-social behaviour, in this instance one could support Wigan Council and its partners’ collective efforts to make our roads safer.”

The proposed PSPO would prohibit car-cruising across the whole of Wigan Borough, including the promotion and staging of unauthorised ‘car meets’.

It would also include measures against playing excessively loud music and sounding car horns.

Anyone in breach of an order such as the proposed can face fines of up to £1,000.

Both Wigan and Leigh town centres have PSPOs in place to help authorities crackdown on anti-social behaviour such as drunk and disorderly conduct.

A PSPO can last up to three years and the council can – after further consultation – choose to extend it for a further three-year period.

The consultation will close on January 31 and is available online: Public Space Protection Order 'Car Cruising' Consultation | Instructions – Wigan Council

If you have any questions regarding this consultation, please email [email protected].