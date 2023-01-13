Anthony Barrington, 20, has been detained in a young offenders’ institute for five years and four months, while Kieron Barrington, 23, was jailed for two years.

The pair, of Forest Avenue, Beech Hill, appeared at Bolton Crown Court after pleading guilty to a catalogue of crimes at an earlier hearing.

Anthony and Kieron Barrington

Anthony stole a Mercedes Benz on June 26 and was caught driving it dangerously in the Beech Hill area on both that day and June 28.

He also admitted robbery, burglary and breaching two suspended prison sentences.

As well as the prison sentence, he was disqualified from driving for four years.

Kieron pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods and breaching a suspended sentence.

