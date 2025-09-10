A man and a schoolboy have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing at Wigan bus station.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services descended on Wigan town centre after reports of the stabbing at around 5.20pm on Wednesday.

Police said a 42-year-old man and 15-year-old boy had been taken to hospital with “serious but not life-threatening injuries”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A teenage girl has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and she remains in custody for questioning.

Emergency services at Wigan bus station after reports of two people being stabbed

Supt Danny O'Neil said: "There is a scene in place while our officers investigate the incident and the events that led up to it.

"We will also have officers in the area throughout the evening and are currently reviewing CCTV and obtaining witness statements."

In a Facebook post, Coun Danny Fletcher said there were extra police patrols in place and there could be some disruption to travel, but police were working with Transport for Greater Manchester to minimise this.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.